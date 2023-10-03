Over the years, Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni has had different kinds of hairstyles. However, his most famous one arguably remains the long hairdo that he kept during his initial years in the Indian cricket team. In fact, Dhoni's first World Cup title -- ICC World T20 in 2007 -- also came with the former skipper keeping his hair long. Though Dhoni once said that those days of him wearing his hair long are past him, he has returned with long hair once again for an ad shoot.

A hairstylist, by the name of Aalim Hakim, shared pictures of Dhoni's new hairdo that took social media by storm. While sharing the pictures, Hakim also wrote a lengthy post, revealing how he and Dhoni worked on making this happen together.

"Yessss!!! It's our Mahendra Singh Dhoni @mahi7781

"It's an amazing opportunity for any creative person to get associated with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and I'm always grateful that I get this honour to show my craft by styling his hair... We have done some really cool different hairstyles in the past but before the last IPL when everyone was cutting their hair sharp and short... That time Mahi bhai showed me one image of his which was a fanmade image of him with long hair and I just got fascinated with that image and requested him to grow his hair long... We both promised each other that will not touch his hair and keep growing it and then we will cut & style it.

"I have been a huge fan of Mahi bhai's long hair, we decided to create an all new texture and colour for the hair...I really enjoyed creating this effortless hairstyle for Mahi bhai.

"So here I am sharing some images which I clicked before he went to give a shot for an ad film

Always a pleasure to work with him," Aalim wrote on Instagram.

Away from the game, Dhoni has been busy with some commercial activities of late. The legendary cricketer is expected to resume cricketing action in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings next year.