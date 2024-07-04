Team India Arrival Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's Men Land In Delhi After World Cup Win
Team India Arrival Live Updates: A chartered plane, carrying Team India's World Cup winning contingent has landed in New Delhi. Hundreds of fans outside the airport.
Team India Arrival Live Updates: A chartered plane, carrying Team India's World Cup winning contingent has landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at around 6:05 AM. Plenty of fans have gathered outside the airport to get a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's champions. The Indian squad will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence and later go back to the hotel. The squad is expected to leave for Mumbai at 4 pm on Thursday evening. The team will later take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
- 06:36 (IST)Team India's Homecoming Live: The Trophy's HomeIt's Home, tweets BCCI as the Indian team gets the T20 World Cup trophy out. Only a few moments remain before Rohit Sharma's men venture out of the airport with their prized possession in hand.
It's home #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/bduGveUuDF— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024
- 06:29 (IST)A message from Suryakuymar Yadav as Team India's plane lands in New Delhi.
See you all https://t.co/EZ2uhYeT97— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 4, 2024
- 06:25 (IST)The busses to take the Indian team to their hotel have arrived at the airport. The anticipation is high, hundreds of fans are already waiting at the airport.
#WATCH | Delhi: Team India's bus at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport as the Men's Indian Cricket Team has landed at the airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/gqHBbn1357— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 06:18 (IST)Team India's Return Live: More Fans Outside The AirportFans's anticipation is high as the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is expected to walk out of the airport in a little while. Stay tuned for live updates.
#WATCH | Delhi: Supporters gather at the airport to welcome Men's Indian Cricket Team.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
Team India has arrived at Delhi Airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/XYB1N2CdbE
- 06:10 (IST)Team India's Return LIVE: Plane Lands In New Delhi, Celebrations BeginThe Indian team's plane has landed in New Delhi. In a few moments, the players will walk out of the airport. It's time for the celebrations to begin.
- 06:06 (IST)Team India's Return LIVE: Supporters Gather At AirportA large number of supporters have gathered to get a glimpse of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team at the airport.
#WATCH | Delhi: Supporters gather at the airport to welcome Men's Indian Cricket Team.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
Team India will arrive at Delhi Airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/yQ4iEw4p0c
- 06:03 (IST)Team India's Homecoming Live: Rain Delhi Delaying Landing?Rain in Delhi seems to have delayed Team India's landing a little. But, it seems like Rohit Sharma's men would be back home in less than 5 minutes' time.
- 05:55 (IST)Team India's Return Live: Tight Security Arrangements In PlacePolice have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai on Thursday evening, an official said.The victorious team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai after arriving from New Delhi.The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said.
- 05:52 (IST)Team India's Arrival Live: Today's Full ScheduleTeam India's full schedule for the day:-Reach New Delhi at 6.20 AM.-Meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 AM.-Arrive Mumbai at 4.00 PM.-Open bus parade from 5 PM to 7 PM.-Felicitation program at Wankhede till 7.30 PM. Team will receive 125 crore rupees in the program.-Players leave for their respective hotels.
- 05:47 (IST)Team India Arrival LIVE: Minutes To Go Before The Flight LandsHello and welcome to our live coverage of Team India's homecoming from the victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in USA and West Indies. Only minutes remain before the team lands in New Delhi in a special chartered plane arranged by the BCCI.