Team India's Return Live: Tight Security Arrangements In Place

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai on Thursday evening, an official said.





The victorious team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai after arriving from New Delhi.





The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said.