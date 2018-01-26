Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

India will look to extend their lead and try to put a solid score on the board to make it difficult for South Africa. Remember, the Proteas will bat last on this surface and as experts said, it will not be easy to bat fourth on this wicket. If India give them anything more than 250 to chase, the hosts will have to really grind hard to make it happen. The result is sure to come, unless rain gods arrive to disturb the match proceedings. India were 49/1 at the end of Day 2 in their second innings and lead South Africa by 42 runs. Murali Vijay and KL Rahul were at the crease. Earlier, Pacer Jasprit Bumrah stole the show on the second day with his maiden Test five-wicket haul as India edged ahead on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday. Hashim Amla's 61 enabled South Africa to squeeze into a seven-run first innings lead before India nudged ahead again by reaching 49 for one at the close, an overall lead of 42 at Wanderers Stadium.
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 1.30 pm IST (08:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Murali Vijay
No run.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Murali Vijay
No run.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Murali Vijay
No run.
Kagiso Rabada comes back on to bowl after bowling that first over of the day.
0
Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli
No run.
0
Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli
DROPPED! Is that the slice of luck India and Kohli need? A length ball on middle, Kohli flicks it straight to Aiden Markram at deepish short leg who is unable to react in time. The ball goes off his legs but does not lob to the deepish leg gully. Too tough a chance.
1
wd
Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli
WIDE. Miles outside off, left alone. The umpire stretches his arms.
0
Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli
Full and around off, driven straight back which is stopped by Morkel in his followthrough.
1
Morne Morkel to Murali Vijay
Excellent fielding! That too, from a bowler! Full on middle, Vijay flicks it through mid-wicket but Kagiso Rabada at short mid-wicket dives to his right and partially stops it. Just a single when it could have been many more.
Please sit down, sire. Many times, people in the stands do not understand how important a sight screen is to a batsman. One such gentleman stands right where the sigh screen is placed and keeps on standing. The players patiently wait for the man to sit down but he is standing and waiting for the game to resume. Now Ian Gould walks over and requests the man to sit down. Finally.
0
Morne Morkel to Murali Vijay
Nips back in from outside off, MV looks to flick but the ball goes off his pads to third slip.
0
Morne Morkel to Murali Vijay
Outside off, Vijay feels for it but the ball moves away past the outside edge.
0
Vernon Philander to Virat Kohli
Similar ball, perhaps a touch wider than the previous one, Virat defends it solidly towards cover. So important to forget what happened on the previous ball. Else one would never be able to score.
0
Vernon Philander to Virat Kohli
Another peach. Landed just outside off, Kohli comes forward to defend but the ball then moves past the outside edge. Superb bowling.
0
Vernon Philander to Virat Kohli
The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
1
Vernon Philander to Murali Vijay
Outside off, tapped to the off side for a quick single.
0
Vernon Philander to Murali Vijay
Outside off, left alone.
0
Vernon Philander to Murali Vijay
Well left. Tempting line to drive, full and just outside off, Vijay resists and lets it go.
0
Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli
The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper.
0
Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli
The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.