Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

India will look to extend their lead and try to put a solid score on the board to make it difficult for South Africa. Remember, the Proteas will bat last on this surface and as experts said, it will not be easy to bat fourth on this wicket. If India give them anything more than 250 to chase, the hosts will have to really grind hard to make it happen. The result is sure to come, unless rain gods arrive to disturb the match proceedings. India were 49/1 at the end of Day 2 in their second innings and lead South Africa by 42 runs. Murali Vijay and KL Rahul were at the crease. Earlier, Pacer Jasprit Bumrah stole the show on the second day with his maiden Test five-wicket haul as India edged ahead on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday. Hashim Amla's 61 enabled South Africa to squeeze into a seven-run first innings lead before India nudged ahead again by reaching 49 for one at the close, an overall lead of 42 at Wanderers Stadium.