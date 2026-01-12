Nandani Sharma scripted history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian pacer to take a hat-trick in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The 24-year-old Delhi Capitals star achieved the stunning feat during the match against Gujarat Giants in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Nandani, who finished with impressive figures of 5 for 33, joined the likes of Issy Wong (Mumbai Indians), Grace Harris (UP Warriorz), and Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) in the elite list of bowlers with WPL hat-tricks. During the 20th over of the innings, Nandani dismissed Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh.

Who is Nandani Sharma?

Nandani is a talented cricketer from Chandigarh, known for her pace bowling and she has made a name for herself in domestic T20 cricket. Born in 2001, she represented Chandigarh in domestic competitions and was also quite impressive in inter-zonal matches as part of the North Zone Women.

She was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh in the WPL 2026 auction.

What Nandani said about the hat-trick

The youngster credited captain Jemimah Rodrigues and teammate Shafali Verma for constantly encouraging her. She also said that the decision to adjust her line and length after her first over proved to be a major decision as she went on to claim a five-wicket haul including the hat-trick.

“I was just focused on bowling at my target. Shafali and Jemimah were talking to me before every ball, and the plan was simple—to attack the stumps. I didn't expect a hat-trick, but the team kept telling me that wickets would come,” Nandani said.

“After my first over, I realised the batters were picking my stock ball well, so I decided to use my variations, and thankfully it worked. My brother, mother and a close friend are here at the ground, while the rest of my family is watching from home. They have all been incredibly supportive,” she added.

Still no luck for Delhi Capitals

Nandani Sharma's maiden hat-trick went in vain as Sophie Devine starred with a breathtaking 95 and a superb final over under pressure to steer Gujarat Giants to a thrilling four-run win off the last ball.

This was Gujarat Giants' second win on the trot, while DC slipped to their second loss.

(With agency inputs)