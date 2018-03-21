Live Score, ICC World Cup 2018 Qualifier Super Sixes, West Indies vs Scotland: West Indies Lose Two Quick Wickets vs Scotland

After a four-wicket win against Zimbabwe, the two-time World Cup winners West Indies are now top of the Super Six table ahead of their final match against Scotland on Wednesday. The winner of Wednesday's match between the Windies and Scotland will qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and if Zimbabwe beat UAE on Thursday, then they will claim the second qualifying spot. Chasing 290 to win, the West Indies reached their target with six balls to spare after surviving a worrying mid-innings collapse. Zimbabwe's fate is also still in their hands despite a first loss of the competition, as victory over the United Arab Emirates on Thursday would still secure qualification. West Indies coach Stuart Law praised captain Jason Holder's bowling display, after his team chased down 290 to beat Zimbabwe. (Live Scorecard)

13:13 IST: Marlon Samuels is the new man in.

13:12 IST: OUT!! Safyaan Sharif gets his second victim for a duck AGAIN! Shai Hope looked to run the ball down to the third-man but managed to edge the ball to the keeper for another comfortable catch. Brilliant bowling from Scotland. West Indies 2/2 in 2.1 overs.

13:06 IST: Safyaan Sharif starts off with a wicket maiden. West Indies 0/1 in the first over.

13:01 IST: Shai Hope is the new batsman in.

13:00 IST: OUT!! Scotland strike in the first ball of the match. Sharif bowled around off and the ball seamed away late. Gayle's feet went nowhere as he tried to poke at the ball and he nicked the ball for the wicket-keeper to take an easy catch. Gayle goes for a duck!!

12:59 IST: Safyaan Sharif is opening the bowling attack for Scotland.

12:58 IST: Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are opening the batting for West Indies.

12:53 IST: Both teams have arrived for the national anthems.

12:45 IST: Paying XIs:

West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach

Scotland XI: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

12:35 IST: The stakes are high. A place in the Cricket World Cup 2019 is up for grabs.

The stakes are high. A place at #CWC19 is up for grabs. @westindies and @CricketScotland face off in today's massive Super Six encounter at Harare Sports Club!#CWCQ #WIvSCO pic.twitter.com/qRzi0OXIKB — ICC (@ICC) March 21, 2018

12:30 IST: TOSS: Scotland win toss, opt to field against West Indies in Harare

12:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from the ICC World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Scotland in Harare.