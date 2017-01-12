South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 1 in Johannesburg

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday, a match that sees Hashim Amla earn his 100th cap for the home side. Catch all the live cricket score and live updates of the match here: (LIVE SCORECARD | SCHEDULE)
At Lunch, South Africa were 79/2 in 25.0 overs with Hashim Amla on 6 and JP Duminy on 23. Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Kumara picked a wicket each for the visitors.
The Wanderers wicket is expected to be seamer-friendly and with decent cloud-cover expected throughout the Test, batsmen can expect a lively surface as South Africa look to complete a clean-sweep of the series.
South Africa have handed a debut to 24-year-old seamer Duane Olivier, the leading wicket-taker in domestic four-day cricket, in the place of spinner Keshav Maharaj.
Live Score: South Africa vs Sri Lanka
South Africa's session comfortably. Duminy and Amla batted on with confidence, almost chanceless after lunch to drive the hosts forward. The southpaw is nearing his ton while Amla after a struggle, has been flowing smoothly in his 100th Test to go past fifty. Sri Lanka's bowlers have looked disinterested in this session and have allowed far too many easy runs. That dropped catch of Amla before lunch will continue to haunt SL. The tourists will hope for some change in fortunes after tea. Join us in a while for the final session.
1
Nuwan Pradeep to JP Duminy
Fullish and outside off, Duminy forces it square of the wicket on the off side for one. TEA ON DAY 1!
32nd Test fifty for Hashim Amla!
1
Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla
Half century! Full and on middle, Amla pushes it down to mid on and scampers across for a quick single. Fifty for Amla and he is determined to make his 100th Test a memorable one.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla
On a length and angling into the batsman, Hashim stays back and defends it to the off side.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla
Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
1
Nuwan Pradeep to JP Duminy
Angles in a length ball on middle, Duminy tries to turn it through mid-wicket but gets squared up. He ends up pushing it off the leading edge and it travels wide of point for a single.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to JP Duminy
Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
0
Rangana Herath to Hashim Amla
Tossed up ball on off, defended off the back foot to the off side.
0
Rangana Herath to Hashim Amla
Amla has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
0
Rangana Herath to Hashim Amla
Quicker and on middle, defended off the pads to the leg side.
0
Rangana Herath to Hashim Amla
Floated full ball on off, pushed from the crease to covers.
1
Rangana Herath to JP Duminy
Walks down to the pitch of the ball and forces it through mid on for a run.
4
Rangana Herath to JP Duminy
FOUR! Fine shot! Flatter and fuller down the leg side, Duminy paddles it down fine on the leg side for a boundary.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla
Full and on middle, Amla stays back and closes the face of his bat in defense.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla
Presents the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to Hashim Amla
Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. No run.
1
Nuwan Pradeep to JP Duminy
Yorker around off, JP squeezes it out off the outer half of the bat to third man for a single.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to JP Duminy
Beautifully bowled, lands it on a fuller length and outside off, swerving in big, Duminy gets forward to cover the line and shoulders arms.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to JP Duminy
Fuller and around off, Duminy gets forward and across to push it towards mid on.