Following a clean sweep victory in T20 Internationals, Afghanistan will look to start the five-match One-day International series on a positive note when they take the field against Ireland in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun. Earlier, Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick to power Afghanistan to a 3-0 series sweep over Ireland after their convincing 32-run victory in the third T20I on Sunday. Khan returned impressive figures of 5/27 to keep Ireland down to 178 for eight in their chase of 211 in the north Indian city of Dehradun. Mohammad Nabi hit 81 off 36 deliveries in Afghanistan's 210 for seven after being put into bat first on a ground where they posted a T20 international record of 278/3 in the previous match. Kevin O'Brien and Andy Balbirnie, who made 47, then put on a threatening 96-run second wicket stand to raise hopes of a successful chase but Khan hit back with his leg spin. Khan got O'Brien caught behind for 74 but it was the 18th over when the world's top T20 bowler became the first spinner in the format to take a hat-trick. (LIVE SCORECARD)