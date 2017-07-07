Highlights 1st Test, Day 2: Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali Put England On Top vs South Africa

James Anderson struck late while Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali picked two wickets apiece as England ended Day 2 on a high, limiting South Africa to 214/5 at stumps at Lord's on Friday. South Africa trail by 244 runs at the end of day's play. Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 48 and night-watchman Kagiso Rabada was batting on nine. While Moeen took the key wickets of captain Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla, Broad dismissed Heino Kuhn and JP Duminy. Anderson dismissed Theunis de Bruyn to give the visitors a late blow.

England and South Africa are facing off in the four-Test series, which began on Thursday. This is the first major bilateral Test series after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy and will see Tests at Lord's, Trent Bridge, The Oval and Old Trafford. (SCORECARD)

England vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming:

England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 is set to begin at 3: 30 pm IST. TV and Live streaming information is below

India: TV - Star Sports Network