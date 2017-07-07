Highlights 1st Test, Day 2: Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali Put England On Top vs South Africa
Live cricket score: England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 - Joe Root marked his first innings as England captain with a superb 184 not out against South Africa at Lord's on Thursday.
James Anderson struck late while Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali picked two wickets apiece as England ended Day 2 on a high, limiting South Africa to 214/5 at stumps at Lord's on Friday. South Africa trail by 244 runs at the end of day's play. Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 48 and night-watchman Kagiso Rabada was batting on nine. While Moeen took the key wickets of captain Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla, Broad dismissed Heino Kuhn and JP Duminy. Anderson dismissed Theunis de Bruyn to give the visitors a late blow.
England and South Africa are facing off in the four-Test series, which began on Thursday. This is the first major bilateral Test series after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy and will see Tests at Lord's, Trent Bridge, The Oval and Old Trafford. (SCORECARD)
Morkel finished with four wickets but proved to be expensive. Rabada was in better rhythm today and finished with three wickets. The early damage in the innings was done by Philander who finished with three wickets as well. South Africa are staring down the barrel at the moment and the hosts will come hard at them with the ball. Can the visitors survive the new ball and cash in later on? Join us in a while for their reply with the bat.
Ali kept on putting the lose balls away but Broad struggled initially at the start of his innings. He got a reprieve on 4 when the tourists didn't opt to take a review. The latter survived the fierce spells from Morkel and Rabada and eventually flourished. They scored some handy runs and were instrumental in taking their side over the 450-run mark. However, the last wicket partnership of 45 from 27 balls between Broad and Anderson gave them even more momentum.
England will be pleased with their effort with the bat. They were in a commanding position at the start of Day 2 but lost their skipper, Joe Root early who missed out on his double ton by a small margin. Morkel also nipped out Dawson in the same over. That sparked hopes of bowling the home side under 400 but the lower order did a commendable job along with Moeen Ali.
W
Morne Morkel to James Anderson
OUT! That's it! Full ball outside off, Anderson tries to drives but gets an outside edge to de Kock who does not make a mistake. An entertaining last wicket partnership comes to an end. Morkel gets his fourth. ENGLAND HAVE BEEN BOWLED OUT FOR 458.
1
Morne Morkel to Stuart Broad
DROPPED! A very tough chance. Full ball on off, Broad slashes at it and gets a thick outside edge which flies towards first slip. Amla jumps and gets a hand to it but cannot hang on to it. The ball rolls to third man for a run. This is frustrating for South Africa.
4
Morne Morkel to Stuart Broad
FOUR! A tad fuller on off, Broad moves his front leg out of the way and slaps it through covers for another boundary. It is raining boundaries here.
0
Kagiso Rabada to James Anderson
Bouncer on middle, Anderson does well to evade it.
0
Kagiso Rabada to James Anderson
Bangs it in short, Anderson ducks under it.
0
Kagiso Rabada to James Anderson
Driven towards the mid-on region.
6
Kagiso Rabada to James Anderson
SIX! THUMPED! Anderson takes it on this time. Short by Rabada on middle. Anderson gives him the charge and pulls it off the middle over the mid-wicket fence. 450 up for England now.