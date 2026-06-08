Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has accused his Pakistan counterpart Mohammad Rizwan of 'misconduct' during their recently concluded Test series. Litton alleged that Rizwan refused to shake hands with the Bangladesh players following Pakistan's 2-0 series defeat last month. For the unversed, Rizwan and Litton had a heated argument during the series, which peaked during the second Test in Sylhet. The stump mic caught Litton mocking Rizwan after the latter was seemingly caught wasting time, with the former taking a dig at the Pakistani batter's antics and suggesting he holds a "bad reputation" back home.

Weeks after the series, Litton made a shocking revelation. Speaking to Prothom Alo, the former Bangladesh captain alleged 'unprofessional behaviour' after Rizwan reportedly refused to shake hands with any of the Bangladesh players.

"I disliked one thing. Whatever happens on the field, once the game is over, everyone should shake hands. After the first Test defeat, Rizwan didn't come to shake our hands, which is very bad. No matter how big a player he is, that shouldn't have happened, whether you lose or win," said Litton.

Litton stated that while he understands if Rizwan has a personal problem with him, he shouldn't have skipped handshakes with the entire team. He further insisted that whatever happens on the field should stay on it.

"He did the same thing in the second Test as well. He may have an issue with me, but the entire Bangladesh team did nothing to him. When they play against us next time, should they have any expectation from us? You didn't show respect to the Bangladesh team," he added.

"The whole Pakistan team did handshakes with us. Only he (Rizwan) didn't. It was fully unprofessional of him. Both teams are playing for pride. But you should shake hands no matter the outcome. This act from Rizwan sticks out," Litton pointed out.

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