Former Indian cricket team batter Mohammed Kaif weighed in on the chatter surrounding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's futures with the 2027 ODI World Cup in focus. Kaif said that the duo's experience could be crucial for India when it comes to the tournament. The debate over the veteran stars' positions grabbed the spotlight after reports emerged that Rohit could be phased out of the team keeping the World Cup in mind. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed rumors that the series against England would be Rohit's last for the national team. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Kaif argued that India cannot afford to overlook the experience of Rohit and Virat when tackling conditions in South Africa.

"The 2027 phase will be very important. People are talking about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma because it won't be an easy World Cup. The conditions will be different, there will be bouncy pitches, and India will need both these players there. We would definitely want them to play as many matches as possible from now on and remain in good form," Kaif said.

Kaif went on to compare Rohit and Virat's importance to that of Argentina football team superstar Lionel Messi.

"Lionel Messi is 39 years old and his team has reached the FIFA World Cup final. He didn't score in the semifinal but provided an assist. That's what experience brings. When you have younger players who can finish the job, experienced players know how to guide them and create opportunities. So just like Messi is for Argentina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are for India in the World Cup," he said.

"Whether it's football or cricket, experience plays a huge role. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are considered among the greatest ODI players, so India will 100 percent need them, especially under captain Shubman Gill in South African conditions," Kaif concluded.

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