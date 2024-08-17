Samit Dravid, son of India batting great and former head coach Rahul Dravid, has once again gone viral for the uncanny resemblance with his father. Samit caught the attention of the fans with his brilliant shot for six during the Maharaja T20 KSCA tournament, which reminded fans of the similarities between him and his father Rahul. Samit, who was roped in by the Mysuru Warriors, maintained great body posture to smash a towering six during the match against Bengaluru Blasters.

Samit's shot and body posture, however, reminded fans of his father Rahul. A video of the same went viral on social media.

Here's how internet reacted:

Looks like a junior Rahul Dravid — Vishwa R (@r1286288) August 17, 2024

Keeping his hand on trunk like his dad https://t.co/0JWUp7i1pT — Shhhh!! (@breathcric) August 17, 2024

However, Samit failed to notch up a big score, contributing just seven runs to his team's total. In the end, Mysuru Warriors lost the game by four runs, after rain interrupted the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach of the Indian team came to an end in June earlier this year, with the Rohit Sharma-led side winning the T20 World Cup in his final game in charge.

Recently, Dravid hailed captain Rohit and said it was his privilege to work with the 37-year-old.

"I think it was a privilege to work with Rohit. In these two and a half years, I think he was a fantastic leader. People really gravitated towards him, the team. I think that makes a big difference. There were a lot of other senior players as well, whether it was Virat, Bumrah, or Ashwin in Test cricket that we played. So many of them--just because a lot of Indian cricketers are big names, and they are superstars, and rightly so, and they're followed by so many people--sometimes people think that they have big egos and that they are very difficult to manage." Dravid said.

The former India captain also said that people think that big players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others are very "humble" and don't have any egos.

Rohit and Virat both announced their T20 retirements after the World Cup final in Barbados in June.

