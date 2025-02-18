Pakistan will take the field on Wednesday, hoping to get their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign off to a winning start. Pakistan, who are hosting the tournament barring India matches (to be played in Dubai), were beaten by the Kiwis last week in the final of a tri-nation series, at the same venue. Pakistan last hosted an ICC event in 1996, the ODI World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka. However, the event holds big significance for Pakistan. If everything goes as planned, then it will be a big step towards convincing the world that Pakistan is a safe place to play cricket.

The 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team's bus in Lahore change the course of Pakistan's cricketing history. For years, Pakistan played their home matches in the UAE as teams had refused to visit the country after what happened on that day in Lahore.

As the nation gets ready to host the Champions Trophy, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq opened up on the repercussions of the attack.

"Right now, everyone is talking about the Champions Trophy in schools, houses, markets, offices, everywhere. The events of 2009 feel like a bad dream. We were punished for 10 years. Our cricket went backwards," Inzamam told Reuters.

"Seeing the stars playing live is a big deal for fans and young cricketers. Not having that meant the whole cricket machinery was jammed. A Pakistan-India match is not just a game of cricket, it's a game of expectations, of emotions," he added.

Eight persons were killed and over 20 others, including several Sri Lankan players, injured when over a dozen terrorists ambushed the Lankan team's motorcade at the busy Liberty traffic roundabout near the Gaddafi Stadium on the third day of the second Test against Pakistan on March 3, 2009.

Lankan players Kumar Sangakkara, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Samaraweera, Tharanga Paranavitana, Suranga Lakmal and Thilina Thushara were injured in the attack.

Despite all of this, the decision to play the next match in Lahore was made. The match began but the first two days saw action mainly on the ground with some political disturbance and Sri Lanka amassing a massive total of over 600 runs.