Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. The fast bowler was known for his ability to bowl devastating yorkers, almost at will, crushing batsmen's toes and sending the stumps flying. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a tribute to the "Yorker King". The video shows a montage of Malinga's best yorkers, delivered with that iconic slinging action. "King of the Yorker," ICC captioned its video for the right-hand pacer.

"Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come," the 38-year-old had tweeted on Tuesday.

His international teammate Kumar Sangakkara led the tribute for Malinga. "Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend," the former Sri Lanka captain tweeted.

Promoted

"Mali, you have been a champion cricketer. Well done on your wonderful career. Best wishes ahead," tweeted Rohit Sharma, who was his captain at Mumbai Indians.

"Congratulations on an illustrious career, Mali and all the very best for everything the future holds. It was a pleasure playing alongside you," wrote Jasprit Bumrah, who was also Malinga's MI teammate.

Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend !!! https://t.co/iuvu3pI9ip — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 14, 2021

Mali, you have been a champion cricketer. Well done on your wonderful career. Best wishes ahead @ninety9sl https://t.co/fDGOg1ZBT7 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 14, 2021

Congratulations on an illustrious career, Mali and all the very best for everything the future holds. It was a pleasure playing alongside you. https://t.co/8dkjndMgQ2 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 14, 2021

Malinga played in 226 ODIs, 84 T20 Internationals (T20Is) and 30 Tests for Sri Lanka. While he picked 101 wickets in the longest format of the game, he has 338 scalps in ODIs and 107 in T20Is.