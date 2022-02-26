Lahore Qalandars will eye their first ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title when they face defending champions Multan Sultans in the final on Sunday in front home their home crowd of the Gaddafi Stadium. Lahore are the only team yet to lift the title after six seasons of the tournament. After finishing second in the points table this time around, the Shaheen Afridi-led side defeated Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 on Friday to qualify for the final. However, their star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan won't be available for the summit clash as he is currently in Bangladesh for national duty.

It was reported that Lahore tried to bring Rashid on a chartered flight from Bangladesh, but logistics proved to be a big hurdle.

Rashid on Saturday finally broke his silence on the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid said that as much as he would have loved to help the Qalandars in the final, national duty has always been his first and foremost priority.

He also wished best of luck to the skipper Shaheen, his teammates and the franchise owner for the final.

"It would've been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in @thePSLt20 final. I won't be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority. I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH," Rashid tweeted.

Rashid is currently in Bangladesh to play three ODIs, followed by two T20Is.

Afghanistan trail 0-2 in the ODI series with the final ODI to be played on Monday.

The first T20I will be played on Thursday, March 3 while the second and final T20I will be held on Saturday, March 5.