Dambulla Aura registered a victory by seven wickets over Galle Titans in the 14th match of the ongoing Lanka Premier League on Friday. Opting to bowl first, Dambulla restricted Galle at 133/9 in 20 overs. Later, they chased down the target in just 17.4 overs after Avishka Fernando played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 49 balls. Apart from such a brilliant game, one thing which grabbed a lot of limelight was the wayward throw run-out of Lahiru Samarakoon by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, which reminded everyone of former India skipper MS Dhoni.

During the 19th over of Galle's innings, Samarakoon played a shot on the square leg on Binura Fernando's delivery and tried to steal a couple of runs. While coming back for the second one, Sadeera Samarawickrama collected the ball and threw it towards Mendia, who then made a stunning Dhoni-style wayward throw and ran out Samarakoon for 6.

Notably, the legendary India skipper MS Dhoni is known for his lightening fast wicketkeeping skills. In IPL 2023, he left everyone utterly impressed with the quick stumping of Shubman Gill during the final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Coming back to the LPL match, skipper Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 36 runs as no other batter of Galle Titans was able to go past the 30-run mark. Apart from Shanaka, Chad Bowes scored 22 runs. For Dambulla, Dushan Hemantha took two wickets while Binura Fernando, Hasan Ali, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hayden Kerr, and Noor Ahmad took one wicket each.

Later, Dambulla Aura comfortably chased down the target as opener Avishka Fernando played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 49 balls. Apart from him, Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 25 while Kusal Mendis scored 18. For Galle, Lahiru Kumara scalped two wickets while Shakib Al Hasan took one.

Dambulla Aura will now be squaring off against Colombo Strikers in their next LPL 2023 match on Saturday while Galle Titans will be going up against Jaffna Kings on Sunday.