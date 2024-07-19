As Gautam Gambhir moves from being the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the head coach of Team India, messages of congratulations have been flying in from many places. One such person who has messaged Gambhir is current KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit, who worked alongside Gambhir as the franchise lifted the IPL 2024 trophy. Pandit - a six-time Ranji Trophy winner - revealed his interaction with Gambhir, and also gave his thoughts on KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar potentially joining Gambhir on the way out.

"We're extremely elated with Gambhir being appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. I'm sure he will do a wonderful job, as he has been doing over the last few years," Pandit told Mid-Day.

"Yesterday, I messaged him, congratulated him. It's a prestigious job and a prestigious role he is going to play for our country. Obviously, I was very happy to message him. He also messaged me back," revealed Pandit.

Pandit and Gambhir led KKR to a dominant third IPL title in 2024, as they finished on top of the table with a record net-run-rate, and then won the IPL final in just 10.3 overs.

One man who has played a pivotal role behind the scenes at KKR has been assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. However, reports have suggested that Nayar is set to follow Gambhir to the India setup and become the assistant coach of the Men in Blue. Not only Nayar, Gambhir has also reportedly contacted KKR fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate to also join Team India.

Pandit, however, expressed that an India role could be a welcome opportunity for Nayar.

He (Nayar) has also done a great job with KKR for the last few years. He was equally valued to us. If someone gets the opportunity to excel in their career, one should be happy about that," Pandit said.

Gambhir's departure throws a spanner in KKR's plans ahead of the mega auction before IPL 2025.