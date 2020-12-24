KL Rahul took to Instagram on Thursday to share a couple of pictures from Melbourne. In the first picture, Rahul can be seen taking a walk on the streets while in the next picture, the wicketkeeper-batsman was clicked, sitting on a bench. KL Rahul captioned the pictures as "Melbourne Archives !!" While fans flooded the comments section, praising KL Rahul's fashion sense, it was Bollywood actor and his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty's comment that stole the show. Athiya left a heart emoji on KL Rahul's post.

KL Rahul was last seen in action during the limited-overs series against Australia Down Under.

Rahul was the leading run-scorer in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, ending the tournament with 670 runs from 14 games.

The Kings XI Punjab captain failed to replicate his form in the international arena as he could only manage to score 76 runs in the three One-Day International matches and hit 81 runs in the three Twenty20 International fixtures in Australia.

Rahul is in the Test squad but he did not play in the series opener in Adelaide.

India, after dominating the first couple of days of the day-night Test, were blown away by fiery spell of fast bowling from Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins on Day 3.

India registered their lowest-ever total in Test cricket - 36/9 as Mohammed Shami was retired out after being hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. The visitors eventually lost the match by eight wickets.

Both teams will face off in the second Test in Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26.