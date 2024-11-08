Indian cricket team batter KL Rahul and wife Athiya Shetty took to social media to share the news that they are expecting their first child. The announcement was made by the couple, who got married in January 2023, on Instagram. The post featured a design featuring a protective evil eye symbol, golden stars and the message - “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025". Rahul is currently in Australia where he is representing India A against Australia A as part of his preparations for Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The batter is also a part of the Indian cricket team squad for the five-Test series against Australia.

Meanwhile, India will need someone like KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran, who can play conventional style of cricket, during the challenging tour Australia and there is space for veteran Cheteshwar Pujara in the Test side, reckons former batter Robin Uthappa.

The Indian batting lineup, brimming with stroke players, has come under intense scrutiny ahead of the five-match Test series Down Under.

The pressure to play high-quality cricket and deliver has mounted in the wake of humiliating 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand at home.

"We need someone defensive, someone who can play conventional, traditional Test cricket. As of now, KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are the ones who can play that role," Uthappa, expert JioCinema & Sports18, said in a virtual media interaction.

"I don't see anyone else who can take on that responsibility. Everyone likes to play positively, aggressively, and score runs at a quick pace, including someone like Shubman Gill. He is a natural stroke-player, and if you ask him to play that slow role, he may not enjoy it. You might be taking away his game." Pujara had played a key role in India's historic wins Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21 but this time India will be travelling him as Saurashtra veteran has fallen out of favour.

"KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran can really play that anchor role, with everyone else revolving around them. Honestly, I still believe there's space for someone like Pujara in the Test team," Uthappa added.

(With PTI inputs)