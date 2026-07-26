The Hundred, England's premier white-ball franchise tournament, is in full flow, but a bizarre incident took place in a match between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix on Friday. Trent Rockets and New Zealand star Mitchell Santner had been given not out by the on-field umpires after a run out appeal. However, in a strange twist, Santner himself appeared to ask the umpires to check whether he was actually not out. As it turned out, Santner was short of his crease, and he was given out after a third umpire check.

Chasing a difficult target of 215, Santner walked in to bat towards the end of Trent Rockets' innings. Attempting to scramble a single, Santner appeared to fall short of his crease. However, the on-field umpires declared him not out, not even going for a third umpire check.

It was at this point that Santner himself decided to double-check with the umpires whether he was indeed not out. The incident was sent for a third umpire check, where Santner was confirmed to actually be out.

"Kiwis are too nice! Not sure what he was thinking there. He should've just kept quiet," said Santner's compatriot Simon Doull, who was in the commentary box.

"Would you believe it? The review asked by the batsman, and he meets his fate," said Ravi Shastri on air, after Santner was declared out.

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Santner departed for 7, and Trent Rockets ultimately fell 10 runs short of Birmingham Phoenix's total.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, The Hundred 2026

Put in to bat, Birmingham Phoenix posted 214/4 in their 100-ball quota. Wicket-keeper batter Joe Clarke smashed 68 off 33, while Will Smeed (51), Rehan Ahmed (48) and Donovan Ferreira (22 off 9) also contributed handy knocks.

In response, Tom Banton's 32-ball 67, Finn Allen's 17-ball 43 and Ben Duckett's 25-ball 49 kept Trent Rockets in the hunt, before their chase derailed towards the end.

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