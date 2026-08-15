The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are unhappy with secretary Devajit Saikia over his recent remark regarding Rohit Sharma's future in the Indian team, according to a report. Saikia, in response to reports suggesting that the selectors didn't want to continue with Rohit after the ODI series against England last month, claimed that no such decision has been made regarding the former India captain's future. Saikia, speaking to news agency PTI, had suggested that Rohit will continue to 'represent India as long as he is in the scheme of things.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI selectors are displeased with Saikia over his contrasting remarks regarding Rohit's future.

"Selectors are unhappy with Saikia's comments given that it came after they told Sharma that he would not be selected post the white-ball series in England," the report said.

An all-time ODI great, Rohit has faced questions about his career, more due to his age and fitness than his form. Every ODI series India have played in the last few months has been dominated by discussions about Rohit's future.

In his last 15 ODIs (since October 2025), Rohit has scored two 120-plus innings. On four occasions, he has crossed the 70-run mark. In the recent away series against England, Rohit silenced his critics with a classy 138 at Lord's.

Before that innings, several reports had claimed that the third ODI at Lord's might be the last time he would be picked for India.

There were talks of the BCCI selection committee informing the veteran batter that they wanted to "move on" to other players with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, he responded to the rumours in emphatic fashion.

As per multiple reports, Rohit is likely to be picked by the selectors for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

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