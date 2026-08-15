A bizarre incident took place during Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and Bangladesh in Darwin. Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green benefitted from a massive moment of luck during the second innings. After a delivery from Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, the ball got an inside edge off Green's bat and hit the stumps. But remarkably, the bails did not fall off, handing Green an unlikely lifeline. Taskin was left with his face in his hands, as Bangladesh's massive opportunity went begging.

The incident occurred when Australia were 107/3, still trailing the visitors by 121 runs. Green was batting on just 12 off 25. After the ball hit the leg-stump, not only did the bails not come off, but the ball went away to the boundary as well.

As it turned out, Green made good use of the lifeline and ended Day 3 still unbeaten at the crease. Green finished on 43* off 86 at Stumps, with Australia at 161/4. Bangladesh's lead was cut to 67 runs by the end of play on Day 3.

Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: As it happened

The hosts face a huge task to first erase the deficit and then build a competitive total to defend in the final innings. Bangladesh needs six wickets to secure its first test victory in Australia and arguably the biggest win in its history in the format.

Resuming at 351/6, Mehidy Hasan Miraz calmly shepherded Bangladesh's tail to another 75 runs, taking the visitors to 426 and extending their first-innings lead beyond 200 before returning to make the crucial breakthrough with the ball, removing Steve Smith late in the day.

Mehidy shared partnerships of 46 with Hasan Mahmud, 18 with Taijul Islam and then a handy 46-run partnership with Taskin Ahmed before eventually falling for 65 from 154 balls.

Australia was at times its own enemy with another three dropped catches Saturday, including an inexplicable drop by Smith in the deep, making it five for the battered hosts across the match.

Josh Hazlewood claimed all four wickets to fall on Saturday and returned 6/89 off 28 overs for the innings. His fifth wicket of Mehidy was also his 300th test wicket, making him the fourth of Australia's Big Four bowling attack to reach the milestone, and the ninth Australian to do so.

Australia lost both openers cheaply before tea as Bangladesh strengthened its grip at Marrara Stadium.

Jake Weatherald (0) and Travis Head (17) both chopped on to paceman Hasan Mahmud attempting cut shots too close to their stumps as Australia slid to 37-2.

It took Mahmud's (2/33) match wicket tally to eight after his return of 6/55 in the first innings limited the hosts to 198 and set the tone for the tourists' upper hand for the following two days.

Marnus Labuschagne, also in search of runs after a lean spell, looked busy at the crease until he missed a straight ball from spinner Taijul Islam and was bowled for 31 from 59 balls.

Australia's hopes of salvaging the match rested on Smith's shoulders and the veteran looked composed as he characteristically accumulated his runs with low risk.

The match spun firmly toward Bangladesh though, when Mehidy took a sharp caught and bowled chance from Smith (44) as Australia sunk to 122/4, still 106 in arrears.

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