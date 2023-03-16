Star West Indies batter Kieron Pollard and Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi were seen involved in a heated exchange during the Qualifier match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League on Wednesday. The incident happened during Multan Sultans' batting in the 19th over in which the right-handed power-hitter smashed the left-arm pacer for three sixes. A video is going viral on social media in which the duo confront each other after the end of the over. A total of 20 runs were scored off the 19th over bowled by Shaheen and 19 of them were hit by Pollard.

Shaheen was visibly unhappy and irked. This saw him and Pollard exchanging a few words before the last over of the innings started.

Watch the video here:

Shaheen started the 19th over with a dot ball to Pollard before the batter smoked the following ball for a six straight down the ground. The next ball was also hit over the boundary rope for a six by Pollard that saw him racing to his half-century in 31 balls.

On the fourth ball of the over, Hussain Talat dropped Pollard's catch at extra cover and the batter stole a single. Tim David then rotated the strike again on the next ball before Pollard hit the last ball for a six over deep backward square leg.

Kieron Pollard scored 57 off 34 balls as Multan Sultans posted 160 for 5 in the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars were bowled out for 76 runs as Sheldon Cottrell returned figures of 3 for 20.