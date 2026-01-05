The high-stakes atmosphere of the International League T20 (ILT20) final reached boiling point on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A fiery confrontation between Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah and veteran MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard stole the headlines, as the two cricketers engaged in a verbal altercation that required intervention from both the umpires and fellow players. The incident added a layer of intensity to the title clash, reminding spectators that despite the franchise format, the desire to win remains fiercely personal in the hearts of the participating players.

The friction ignited during the 11th over of the MI Emirates' innings. After Naseem Shah delivered a sharp ball that Pollard defended back down the ground, the young pacer appeared to say something to the retired West Indies stalwart. Pollard, not someone who hesitates from confrontations, reacted instantly by marching toward the bowler to voice his displeasure.

The aggression in the middle of the pitch forced other players like Jason Roy and the on-field officials to step in and de-escalate the situation before the matter got out of hand.

Naseem returned later in the innings to claim the crucial wicket of Pollard, dismissing him for a steady 28 and breaking the backbone of the MI Emirates' chase. Naseem's clinical spell of 3/18 proved decisive, inspiring the Desert Vipers to a 46-run victory and their first-ever ILT20 title.

Speaking after the match, Naseem told the broadcasters: "The pressure of a final is different. The credit goes to everyone, batting and bowling. Our combination was good, we had good options with both bat and ball, and the team management used them well. Everyone gave their 100% and the end result is in front of us."