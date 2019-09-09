Kieron Pollard Appointed West Indies' Limited-Overs Captain

Kieron Pollard was appointed West Indies' limited-overs captain on Monday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced in a press conference. Kieron Pollard will take over the captaincy from Jason Holder in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Carlos Brathwaite in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). CWI President Ricky Skerritt, on announcing Kieron Pollard as the new white-ball captain said, "We believe Kieron Pollard is the right person at the right time now to lead the West Indies team in white ball cricket".

Skerrit, however said that Jason Holder will continue to lead West Indies in Test cricket.

"Jason Holder is a very important force and he is still going to be our red ball captain," Skerrit said.

Pollard said, it will be his main priority will be to defend the T20 World Cup. "In the short term as Captain, the immediate aim is to defend the T20 World Cup. One of the discussions I hope to have is to bring back the idea of specialists playing in their best positions

"I've played franchise all over the world and I hope to use this experience to help the West Indies in my role as captain," he added.

Pollard's first assignment as limited-overs captain will begin from November 5, when they face Afghanistan, for a full-series in Dehradun.