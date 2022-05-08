Manchester United's Premier League season went from bad to worse as they suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat to Brighton on Saturday night. Ralf Rangnick's side were routed by goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard at the Amex Stadium. The loss meant that sixth-placed Manchester United have no chance of making it to the Champions League for only the fifth time in 30 seasons. Following Manchester United's crushing defeat, Kevin Pietersen, who is a Chelsea fan, took to Twitter to troll fellow cricketer and Man United supporter Yuvraj Singh.

The duo were involved in a hilarious back and forth after the former England cricketer poked fun at Yuvraj.

Pietersen started it all by tweeting: "If anyone knows where @YUVSTRONG12 is, please let him know I'm thinking of him at this terrible time…!"

"Thanks buddy ! I was thinking about you too in the champions league . ??But I agree this is unacceptable," Yuvraj responded.

Thanks buddy ! I was thinking about you too in the champions league . But I agree this is unacceptable — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 7, 2022

The pair then continued to prop up their respective teams with Pietersen gaining the upperhand thanks to Chelsea's better performances in the past few seasons.

No I dont u possess all the sporting knowledge why dont u tell the whole Twitter world ? — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 7, 2022

It's a comp Chelsea plays and not Man Utd. It's where the best teams in Europe play... — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 7, 2022

Not sure but your next trophy might be winning the championship in a couple years time. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 7, 2022

No winning, just losing! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 7, 2022

With 58 points and only one game left, United's fifth successive away defeat means they will finish with their lowest points total in the Premier League era.

"It was a terrible performance. From the first until the last minute it was not enough, we can only apologise for this performance and a humiliating defeat," Rangnick said.

Chelsea too had a day to forget in the Premier League, blowing a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Wolves in front of prospective owner Todd Boehly.

(With AFP inputs)