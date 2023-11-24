Kerala will take on Mumbai in Match No. 20 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, India, on Saturday, November 25. The match will begin at 09:00 AM IST. Mumbai are ranked first in the Group A points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 with two points and a net run rate of +5.720. They won their opening match against Sikkim by seven wickets. Kerala, meanwhile, are fourth with two points from one match. They also won their opening match against Saurashtra by three wickets and have a net run rate of +0.244.

Weather conditions

The temperature at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius with 64 percent humidity.

Pitch report

The average first innings score in the last 10 matches at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur is 251.

Chasing is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 70 percent of the matches.

Predicted playing XI

Kerala: Vishnu Vinod, Rohan Kunnummal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Akhil Scaria, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Akhin Sathar

Mumbai: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Prasad Pawar (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Atharva Ankolekar, Royston Dias

Kerala vs Mumbai Fantasy XI, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Wicket-Keepers: Sanju Samson

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Jay Bista, Abdul Basith, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

All-Rounder: Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar

Bowlers: Akhin Sathar, Tushar Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Mohit Avasthi

Selecting Sanju Samson for the wicket-keeper spot is a good option as the right-handed batter is known for his big-hitting prowess. Samson possesses the capability to adjust his batting approach according to the match situation. He demonstrated his leadership skills by guiding Kerala to a three-wicket victory against Saurashtra in their opening encounter.

In the batting department, the former India skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, will lead the way for Mumbai. Rahane entered the tournament with a solid performance, having accumulated 175 runs in eight matches during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023/24.

Jay Bista has consistently been a significant contributor for Mumbai with the bat over the years. He will be expected to continue his fine form in the upcoming match against Kerala.

Abdul Basith accumulated a total of 159 runs in eight matches for Kerala during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023/24. The right-handed batter's role will be crucial for Kerala's success, especially if they aim to beat Mumbai.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a brisk innings of 30 in Mumbai's seven-wicket victory over Sikkim in their opening match. He will be expected to carry this momentum into the upcoming match against Kerala. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023/24, Raghuvanshi scored a total of 138 runs in seven matches.

Among the all-rounders, Mumbai Shams Mulani is a good choice. The slow left-arm bowler secured a wicket against Sikkim, showcasing his importance for Mumbai. Mulani concluded the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023/24 with a tally of 12 wickets in eight matches.

Mumbai's all-rounder, Atharva Ankolekar, secured figures of 2/13, playing a crucial role in bowling out Sikkim for 89. The team will be counting on the left-arm spinner to replicate this performance in the upcoming match against Kerala.

In the bowling department, Kerala's Akhin Sathar stands out with four wickets in the first of the competition for Kerala. His standout performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 is 4/39, achieved against Saurashtra. The right-arm fast-medium bowler has an average of 9.75 and an economy of 3.90.

Mumbai's Tushar Deshpande has claimed three wickets in a single match, showcasing his effectiveness as a right-arm medium bowler. He has an average of 6.33 and an economy of 2.71. He secured figures of 3/19 against Saurashtra in their Vijay Hazare Trophy opener.

Mohit Avasthi contributed with two wickets in Mumbai's opening match against Sikkim. The right-arm fast bowler bagged figures of 2/9 in their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Kerala's Shreyas Gopal has captured two wickets in a match. The leg-spinner has bowled with an average of 14.50 and an economy of 4.14. His best performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 is 2/29.

Captain: Sanju Samson

The seasoned batter will be expected to play a captain's knock against a formidable opponent like Mumbai. The Team India player is expected to draw upon all his experience and showcase a substantial performance in the upcoming match.

Vice-captain: Ajinkya Rahane

The seasoned cricketer holds a pivotal role in the Mumbai batting lineup. The former India skipper will aim to leverage his experience in tackling the Kerala attack and guide Mumbai to victory.