Virat Kohli on Friday took to Twitter and urged "everyone in Kerala to be safe and stay indoors" after the state was left devastated by the worst floods in a century. Kohli also thanked the Indian army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for their "incredible support". "Everyone in Kerala, please be safe and stay indoors as much as you can. Hope the situation recovers soon. Also, thanking the Indian army and NDRF for their incredible support in this critical condition. Stay strong and stay safe," Virat Kohli, who is currently leading India in the five-match Test series against England, said.

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri, tennis star Sania Mirza and India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also lent their support to the cause, urging people to help out.

"Prayers and thoughts with the people of Kerala," Sania Mirza said.

"The people in Kerala need all the help possible, to deal with the crisis and get back on their feet. Here's some information on where and how you can help them out. #PrayForKerala #SOSKerala #KeralaFloods," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Kerala's most savage monsoon in a century has killed over 300 people while over two lakh people have been displaced in the last nine days.

Hundreds of thousands have been shifted to relief camps as nearly 100 dams, reservoirs and rivers have overflowed.

Authorities warned of more torrential rain and strong winds over the weekend, as hundreds of troops and local fishermen staged desperate rescue attempts in helicopters and boats across the southern state.