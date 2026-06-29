Kemar Roach reached the landmark of 300 Test wickets in leading the West Indies to an innings and 217-run demolition of Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the first Test of a two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday. Trailing on first innings by 318 runs, the visitors were routed for just 101 half-an-hour after lunch as Roach led the fast bowlers' assault on Sri Lanka. His international career seemed over a year ago, only to be recalled to West Indies service amid a fast bowlers' injury crisis for the tour of New Zealand at the end of 2025.

In his first Test since returning, the 37-year-old took second-innings figures of four for 51.

He became just the fifth West Indian to claim 300 wickets in the traditional format of the game when he bowled Asitha Fernando comprehensively to put his team one wicket away from victory.

"It's been a long journey," said a relieved Roach in reflecting on his Test debut 17 years earlier.

"It took a lot to be here, a lot of people supporting me, especially (physiotherapist) Dennis Byam. It took a lot of effort from him to get me back on the park coming back from injury."

When asked if the second and final Test, starting on Friday at the same venue, might be his farewell performance, Roach said: "Check me in the morning. Right now, we just want to celebrate this win... and then discussions will be had."

Jayden Seales, celebrated as the heir apparent to Roach as the leader of the West Indies pace attack, formalised the result when he shattered the stumps of last man Lahiru Kumara to finish with innings figures of three for 14.

Only former Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal offered any resistance to the West Indies pace battery with a top score of 43 before he was taken by John Campbell at first slip off Roach just after lunch, effectively signalling the end for the tourists.

"We thought we had enough runs on the board in the first innings," said a rueful Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva.

"We were without one of our key bowlers (seamer Kumara) and that was a big setback for us. If we have to come back in the second Test we need to have a better bowling attack that can take 20 wickets."

For Roston Chase, this was his first win since being appointed to the helm a year ago.

"This is a like a dream come true to see our plans executed so well in this match," said the captain of the West Indies' second-largest margin of victory by an innings, surpassed only by the innings and 219-run thrashing of Bangladesh at the same venue in 2018.

This was the West Indies' first Test victory since a series-levelling triumph against Pakistan in Multan 17 months ago, as well as their first home win since defeating Bangladesh in Kingston, Jamaica, in November 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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