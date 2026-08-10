Mikel Arteta has backed Bruno Guimaraes to "ignite something different" in Premier League champions Arsenal. Brazil international Guimaraes was introduced to Gunners fans ahead of Sunday's 3-2 friendly defeat by Borussia Dortmund, after completing a move from top-flight rivals Newcastle reported to be worth £75 million ($101 million). The 28-year-old has strengthened an already impressive midfield featuring Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze.

"You can see the immediate reaction," Arteta told Arsenal's website after Guimaraes was given an enthusiastic reception.

"I think he describes himself as a warrior," the Spaniard added. "I think he's a warrior with a tremendous quality as well and intuition and leadership and charisma that is going to help us, that is going to really ignite something different in the team.

"I think he's going to push everybody inside the team as well and that's the type of player that we need."

Arsenal, after finishing runners-up for three successive seasons, finally ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title last term, as well as reaching the Champions League and League Cup finals.

Guimaraes watched on against Dortmund as an Ethan Nwaneri strike and Viktor Gyokeres's penalty were not enough to prevent defeat.

Samuele Inacio, Konstantinos Karetsas and Joane Gadou scored for the Bundesliga side at Emirates Stadium.

"Well, (I'm) disappointed that we lost the game," said Arteta, who gave captain Odegaard his first minutes of pre-season following the World Cup.

"I think there were some poor moments where we were not very recognisable, especially in set-pieces and defending actions and timings that we are normally very efficient (in)."

Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield next weekend before launching their title defence against newly-promoted Coventry on August 21.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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