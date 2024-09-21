Babar Azam's popularity in Pakistan cricket is unparalled. Among the current Pakistan cricket team players, no one can match the following of Babar Azam. Recently, ex-Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed sledged Babar Azam during a Champions Cup 2024 match between Stallions and Dolphins at the Iqbal Stadium in Faislabad. Safaraz, a mentor of Dolphins franchise, was named in the XI for the first time in the tournament for the match.

As Babar walked out to bat after his team won the toss and chose to bat first, Sarfaraz trolled him as the crowd started chanting 'Babar, Babar'

"Jaldi nahi hain, jaldi nahi hain. Bas in logo ko bolo Babar Babar karte rahe. Babar ko 40 over khila denge aur baaki saare out ho jaenge (No hurry, no hurry. Tell them to do Babar Babar. Let Babar play 40 overs and we will get others out)," Sarfaraz's comment was caught on stump-mic.

Crowd goes wild in Fsd at Babar's arrival. Saifi to his bowlers: Bus inko babar babar krne dou isko 40 over khila denge pic.twitter.com/Dgp0UOaDfs — Mohammad Aizaz (@SeedaBalla93) September 19, 2024

Babar, however, was unfazed as he hit his first century in the competition. The Pakistan T20I captain reached the triple-figure mark in 99 balls. He finished on 104 off 100 balls with seven boundaries and three sixes.

Babar's time as the white-ball captain could be on the verge of reaching its climax. Recently, reports have started to surface about Rizwan emerging as the top candidate to replace Babar. The reports have led to mixed reactions from fans and former Pakistan cricketers.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has rooted for Mohammad Rizwan to replace Babar Azam and become the new skipper of the Men in Green.

"The way Rizwan led the side, he proved there is no better skipper than him. He has shown it with his captaincy. He read the pitch; it is a big thing. Even Babar can't do that. I am not even talking about Shan. If you don't make him captain at this time, then it is a loss for Pakistan. This is the best time you should make Rizwan the captain," Basit said on his YouTube channel.