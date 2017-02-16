 
Karun Nair Trumps Virat Kohli With Red-Hot Valentine's Day Photo

Updated: 16 February 2017 20:16 IST

While the focus was on Virat Kohli, Karun Nair too took to Instagram to share a rather unique photo, which didn't go unnoticed, a day after Valentine's Day.

Karun Nair Trumps Virat Kohli With Red-Hot Valentine's Day Photo
Karun Nair is only the second Indian to register a triple-ton. © BCCI

Karun Nair recently shot into the limelight after scoring a Test triple-century during England's recently tour to India. The right-hander became only the second Indian to register a triple-ton after Virender Sehwag when he registered an unbeaten 303-run knock against Alastair Cook's men. That innings however, didn't help Nair seal his place in the Test team as captain Virat Kohli opted for fit-again Ajinkya Rahane for the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Nair's absence made no difference as India cruised to a 204-run win over Mushfiqir Rahim's side in Hyderabad. Kohli not just grabbed all the headlines with his fourth double ton during the Test, but also a day after, on Valentine's Day, with his special post for Anushka Sharma.

 

Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ??. @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

While the focus was on Kohli, Nair too took to Instagram to share a rather unique photo, which didn't go unnoticed, a day after Valentine's Day.

The 25-year-old uploaded a photo of a red Ford Mustang with KA 03 NA 303 number plate and captioned it 'My Valentine'.

 

'My Valentine' ??

A post shared by Karun Nair (@karun_6) on

Nair had smashed the England bowlers all over the park as India reached their highest-ever Test total of 759/7 before declaration. The Karnataka batsman had then said it would take a couple of days for the achievement to sink in.

"Everyone is being very nice to me. They have congratulated me. I think it will take a couple of days for myself to sink in. The dressing room atmosphere has always been really good and they have always backed me in whatever I have done," he had said at a press conference after the day's play.

Asked as to when he thought about getting to a triple-century, Nair said it was only after he reached 280 that his partner Ravindra Jadeja started egging him on to reach the milestone.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Karan Kaladharan Nair Cricket
Highlights
  • Karun Nair scored 303* vs England
  • Nair joined Virender Sehwag in the list of India's Test triple centurions
  • Nair was not picked in the side for the one-off Test vs Bangladesh
