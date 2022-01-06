The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with several other eminent personalities took to twitter to wish former 1983 World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev on his 63rd birthday. BCCI posted Kapil's achievements for Team India and wrote, "356 international matches. 9,031 international runs. 687 international wickets. Here's wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup-winning captain & one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game - a very happy birthday."

356 international matches

9,031 international runs

687 international wickets



Here's wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup-winning captain & one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/Po4wYtvByl — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022

Former Indian women's cricket team head coach WV Raman also wished Kapil. He wrote:

"Happy birthday @therealkapildev... The joy you gave on the field and continue to give off the field now is unparalleled.. Carry on Kaps."

Happy birthday @therealkapildev.. The joy you gave on the field and continue to give off the field now is unparalleled.. Carry on Kaps..#HappyBirthdayKapilDev — WV Raman (@wvraman) January 6, 2022

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also wished Kapil on his birthday. They did so by sharing the iconic image of Kapil with the 1983 WC winning trophy.

"Happy Birthday to our 1983 World Cup winning captain and an ever-present inspiration for all. Wishing this cricketing legend, the same joy and smile that he always gave us."

Happy Birthday to our 1983 World Cup winning captain and an ever present inspiration for all



Wishing this cricketing legend the same joy and smile that he always gave us #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @therealkapildev @ICC pic.twitter.com/Lm4Ke6eII7 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 6, 2022

Many other IPL franchises also wished Kapil:

Rajasthan Royals posted:

"Champion from #83 turns 63."

Delhi Capitals wrote:

Promoted

"Happy Birthday, Kapil Dev Birthday. Thank you for inspiring generations and changing Flag of India cricket forever with your confidence and self-belief."

Happy Birthday, Kapil Dev



Thank you for inspiring generations and changing cricket forever with your confidence and self-belief @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/18bGucvCV1 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 6, 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders also wished "evergreen" Kapil on his birthday.

"What else we here for? We here to wish the evergreen @therealkapildev a happy, happy birthday! Tons of happiness and good health, Kaps paaji."

"What else we here for?"



We here to wish the evergreen @therealkapildev a happy, happy birthday! Tons of happiness and good health, Kaps paaji #HappyBirthday #KapilDev pic.twitter.com/07mJpOdudD — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 6, 2022

Kapil has been termed as one of the best all-rounders Team India has ever produced. He represented the country in 356 international matches and scored 9,031 international runs along with 687 international wickets.