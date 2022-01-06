"Very Happy Birthday": BCCI Wishes Kapil Dev On His 63rd Birthday
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to twitter to wish former World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev on his 63rd birthday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with several other eminent personalities took to twitter to wish former 1983 World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev on his 63rd birthday. BCCI posted Kapil's achievements for Team India and wrote, "356 international matches. 9,031 international runs. 687 international wickets. Here's wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup-winning captain & one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game - a very happy birthday."
356 international matches— BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022
9,031 international runs
687 international wickets
Here's wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup-winning captain & one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/Po4wYtvByl
Former Indian women's cricket team head coach WV Raman also wished Kapil. He wrote:
"Happy birthday @therealkapildev... The joy you gave on the field and continue to give off the field now is unparalleled.. Carry on Kaps."
Happy birthday @therealkapildev.. The joy you gave on the field and continue to give off the field now is unparalleled.. Carry on Kaps..#HappyBirthdayKapilDev— WV Raman (@wvraman) January 6, 2022
IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also wished Kapil on his birthday. They did so by sharing the iconic image of Kapil with the 1983 WC winning trophy.
"Happy Birthday to our 1983 World Cup winning captain and an ever-present inspiration for all. Wishing this cricketing legend, the same joy and smile that he always gave us."
Happy Birthday to our 1983 World Cup winning captain and an ever present inspiration for all— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 6, 2022
Wishing this cricketing legend the same joy and smile that he always gave us #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @therealkapildev @ICC pic.twitter.com/Lm4Ke6eII7
Many other IPL franchises also wished Kapil:
Rajasthan Royals posted:
"Champion from #83 turns 63."
Champion from #83 turns 63. #HappyBirthdayKapilDev pic.twitter.com/9m5gqyiskH— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 6, 2022
Delhi Capitals wrote:
"Happy Birthday, Kapil Dev Birthday. Thank you for inspiring generations and changing Flag of India cricket forever with your confidence and self-belief."
Happy Birthday, Kapil Dev— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 6, 2022
Thank you for inspiring generations and changing cricket forever with your confidence and self-belief @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/18bGucvCV1
Kolkata Knight Riders also wished "evergreen" Kapil on his birthday.
"What else we here for? We here to wish the evergreen @therealkapildev a happy, happy birthday! Tons of happiness and good health, Kaps paaji."
"What else we here for?"— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 6, 2022
We here to wish the evergreen @therealkapildev a happy, happy birthday! Tons of happiness and good health, Kaps paaji #HappyBirthday #KapilDev pic.twitter.com/07mJpOdudD
Kapil has been termed as one of the best all-rounders Team India has ever produced. He represented the country in 356 international matches and scored 9,031 international runs along with 687 international wickets.