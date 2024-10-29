New Zealand batter Kane Williamson will not be travelling to Mumbai for the third and final Test against India as he continues to recover from his groin injury and ensure full fitness for the upcoming home Test series against England. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) issued a fitness update on Williamson, saying, "Kane Williamson will not travel to India for the third Test in Mumbai to ensure he is fit for the upcoming three-Test series against England." "A cautious approach will instead be taken which will see Williamson continue his groin injury rehabilitation in New Zealand ahead of the first England Test starting at Hagley Oval on November 28." he added.

NZ head coach Gary Stead said Williamson, who had missed the first two Tests as well, had made good progress, but the cautious approach would give him time to be fully fit for the England series.

"Kane continues to show good signs, but is not quite ready to jump on a plane and join us," said Stead.

"While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he will be good to go for England."

"The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch," he concluded.

The final Test against India is starting on Friday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. NZ is 2-0 up in the series, handing India their first Test series loss at home in 12 years. In the second Test, NZ opted to bat first and half-centuries from Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65) helped the Kiwis reach 259 after Washington Sundar (7/59) delivered an incredible comeback spell to destroy the Kiwi middle order. In their first innings, India posted just 156 runs, with spinner Mitchell Santner taking 7/53 and Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring with 38 runs. In their second innings, with the help of skipper Tom Latham's 86, NZ posted 255/10, with Washington picking four wickets and Ravindra Jadeja getting three. In the run chase of 359 runs, India was skittled out for 245, despite a fight put on by Yashasvi Jaiswal (77). India lost by 114 runs and NZ won the series 2-0.

NZ had won the first Test by eight wickets.

