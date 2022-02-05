Justin Langer on Saturday made a shock announcement that he is stepping down as the head coach of the Australian men's cricket team. Langer, whose contract was about to expire later this year, was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which he rejected, according to Cricket Australia. This comes after the former Test specialist guided Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title and a recent 4-0 drubbing of arch-rivals England in the Ashes. Following the announcement, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and shared their thoughts on Langer's resignation.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news of Justin Langer stepping down as head coach of the Australia men's cricket team:

"Disgraceful treatment of Langer. Would love to know what Langer's KPI's were when he took over the basket case left from South Africa? He left Australian cricket on top of the world from disaster. Great job mate," former Australia spinner and Langer's ex-teammate, Brad Hogg wrote on Twitter.

He left Australian cricket on top of the world from disaster. Great job mate.#Leadership #cricket #ICC #cricketaustralia — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 5, 2022

"It's a pretty sad situation when the winning Ashes coach has to go. Clash of methods or personalities or both, no one can dispute Justin Langer's passion for his country or, being from WA, the immense family sacrifices he made in recent times in particular," Australian journalist Alisson Mitchell tweeted.

"Well done Justin Langer, very shabby treatment and time to escape the circus," another Australian journalist said on Twitter.

"Langer gone because he's too hard. Silverwood gone because he's too soft," a British journalist tweeted.

Former Australia batter Marcus North reacted to the news with a 'facepalm' emoji.

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald has been named as interim head coach.

Earlier on Friday, CA had announced that the Australian men's team will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 in Pakistan between March and April.