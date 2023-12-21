Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma has been grabbing headlines off late following the change in captaincy at the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians. Rohit's ten-year tenure as MI captain came to an end as he was replaced by all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Hardik joined Gujarat Titans back in 2022 but during the current trade window, he completed a sensational move back to his old franchise. While the conversation around the change in captaincy is showing no signs of dying down, Rohit took to social media to wish wife Ritika Sajdeh on her birthday.

"Just another excuse to celebrate you! Happy Birthday Rits," he wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Ritika gave her first reaction after the change of captaincy. It came on a social media post from Chennai Super Kings.

"2013 - 2023 : A decade of spirited challenge! Much respect, Rohit!" Chennai Super Kings posted on Instagram as a tribute to skipper Rohit Sharma. To which, Ritika Sajdeh reacted with a yellow-coloured heart sign. Yellow is a colour associated with Chennai Super Kings, with their jersey colour also of the same hue.

After announcing the news of the captaincy change, MI put a heartfelt post on social media for Rohit.

"Ro, In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to Believe. In victories & defeats, you asked us to Smile. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our forever captain your legacy will be etched in Blue & Gold. Thank you, Captain RO," wrote MI on X, formerly Twitter.