The Sri Lanka series would have been a great opportunity for Sanju Samson to stake his claim for a regular spot in the Indian T20I team but the wicket-keeper batter not just blew his chance by getting dismissed for just 5 runs in the first match of the series in Mumbai, he was also ruled out of the rest of the series due to a knee injury. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. "He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," read a BCCI statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Sanju Samson."

Now the question arises about his replacement, who after all is Jitesh Sharma. The fans would want to know about this cricketer.

The wicket-keeper batter made his IPL debut last season while playing for Punjab Kings.

In 12 IPL matches, Jitesh has scored 234 runs with a highest of 44.

The player was earlier part of the Mumbai Indians side but didn't get a game with a franchise.

Jitesh represents Vidarbha in first-class cricket and has scored 553 in 16 matches.

