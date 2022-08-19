The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squads for India Women's T20I and ODI series in England. Notably, veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has returned to the ODI squad after being rested in India's last outing in the format against Sri Lanka. Jemimah Rodrigues has also been named in both squads, although she was ruled out of the ongoing season of The Hundred with injury. The three-match T20I series will begin on September 10, while the ODI series will begin on September 18.

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire

India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues