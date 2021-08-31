Javagal Srinath Birthday: Former India Pacer Turns 52, Wishes Pour In On Social Media
Former Indian pacer and the current ICC match referee, Javagal Srinath celebrates his 52nd birthday today.
Highlights
- Javagal Srinath is India most successful fast bowler in ODIs
- Srinath has 315 ODI wickets, 236 Tests wickets
- He was the first Indian bowler to take 300 ODI wickets
Former India pacer Javagal Srinath also known as 'Mysore Express' turned 52 on Tuesday with birthday greetings pouring in social media. During the 90s when the Indian team wasn't as spoilt for choice as it is now in the fast-bowling department, Srinath shouldered the responsibility, proving his class time and again. He stepped up to the plate whenever the need arose, becoming the only fast bowler to take over 300 ODI wickets for India. On Srinath's 52nd birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to wish the pacer.
"67 Tests, 229 ODIs, 551 international wickets. Here's wishing Javagal Srinath- former #TeamIndia pacer and now a match referee- a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI on Tuesday.
His fast bowling partner, Venkatesh Prasad called Srinath "the finest genuine fast bowler India has ever produced".
"We go back more than 3 decades. One the finest genuine fast bowler India has ever produced and a person with a great sense of humour. Wishing @iamjavagal a very very happy birthday. May Prabhu bless him with a long and healthy life," tweeted Venkatesh Prasad.
Srinath is India's third most successful fast bowler, including all three formats. He has 551 international wickets to his name. Only Kapil Dev (687), and Zaheer Khan (597) are ahead of him in the list.
Srinath announced his retirement in 2003 after the World Cup in South Africa where India were the runners-up.
Srinath was also honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1999.
After retirement, Srinath had a stint as a cricket commentator before becoming a member of the ICC elite match referee panel.