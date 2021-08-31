Former India pacer Javagal Srinath also known as 'Mysore Express' turned 52 on Tuesday with birthday greetings pouring in social media. During the 90s when the Indian team wasn't as spoilt for choice as it is now in the fast-bowling department, Srinath shouldered the responsibility, proving his class time and again. He stepped up to the plate whenever the need arose, becoming the only fast bowler to take over 300 ODI wickets for India. On Srinath's 52nd birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to wish the pacer.

"67 Tests, 229 ODIs, 551 international wickets. Here's wishing Javagal Srinath- former #TeamIndia pacer and now a match referee- a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI on Tuesday.

Here's wishing Javagal Srinath - former #TeamIndia pacer and now a match referee - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/xr5N4vrPtw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

His fast bowling partner, Venkatesh Prasad called Srinath "the finest genuine fast bowler India has ever produced".

"We go back more than 3 decades. One the finest genuine fast bowler India has ever produced and a person with a great sense of humour. Wishing @iamjavagal a very very happy birthday. May Prabhu bless him with a long and healthy life," tweeted Venkatesh Prasad.

Wishing @iamjavagal a very very happy birthday. May Prabhu bless him with a long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/9fW59jDKpu — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 31, 2021

Happy birthday to India's joint highest wicket-taker in @cricketworldcup history, Javagal Srinath pic.twitter.com/va1EGrG8ZK — ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2021

Here's wishing Javagal Srinath a very Happy Birthday #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/B2TF1JnvT0 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 31, 2021





Here's wishing ICC elite match referee and former India pacer, Javagal Srinath, a very happy birthday! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/46AATsY6MB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 31, 2021

Srinath is India's third most successful fast bowler, including all three formats. He has 551 international wickets to his name. Only Kapil Dev (687), and Zaheer Khan (597) are ahead of him in the list.

Srinath announced his retirement in 2003 after the World Cup in South Africa where India were the runners-up.

Srinath was also honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1999.

After retirement, Srinath had a stint as a cricket commentator before becoming a member of the ICC elite match referee panel.