The BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently said that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made rapid strides on road to recovery from injury. Shah said that Bumrah is fit and is ready to play in the T20I series in Ireland in August. Bumrah has gone through an extensive rehabilitation at the NCA post surgery to cure his lower back stress fracture and is expected to play a couple of warm-up games before a final call is taken.

According to reports, Bumrah took part in a practice match on Friday at the Alur cricket ground near Bengaluru. A Times of India report said that Jasprit Bumrah bowled 10 overs, divided in two spells, to some of Mumbai's young batters.

In a video that has emerged on social media, it can be seen that the star pacer is bowling at full tilt. In the video, Bumrah cane be seen bowling in shorts to white-clothed batters, who are fully geared up. The other players on the field are also wearing white jerseys. However, it could not be confirmed whether the video was from Friday's match or not.

Jasprit Bumrah is coming back....!! pic.twitter.com/tt8WNIHVU2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 31, 2023

Recently former India batter Wasim Jaffer was skeptical over the fact that whether Bumrah will be able to bowl with the same intensity.

"He is a huge part of the bowling attack. I feel he will have an extremely important role in the World Cup. We are missing him in death bowling. We have missed him this entire year. However, he needs to come back to fitness, and there will be a question mark whether he will be able to bowl the same way, at the same pace," Jaffer said on Jio Cinema.

Jaffer insisted that Bumrah is the backbone of India's pace attack across formats, and his fitness will be key to India's chances at the World Cup.

Advertisement

"He is extremely important, not for one, but all formats. However, keeping the World Cup in mind, he is a very important player. He has won India so many matches in tough conditions. He is a senior player as well. Bumrah will remain the leader of the pack in the World Cup. So it is extremely important for him to get fit," he added.