AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from football in an emotional speech after side's final game of 2022-23. Indian pace Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legend. Bumrah tweeted to thank Ibrahimovic for inspiring him to become a better sportsman, "For being a constant source of inspiration for me and helping me discover that lion-hearted never-back-down attitude, thank you. You've made outstanding memories through your time in the game that'll live on," Bumrah tweeted.

The Swedish striker's contract with the team was going to expire at the end of June but he announced his retirement on Sunday, "The time has come to say goodbye to football". Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Ibrahimovic has scored 511 goals in 866 club games as well as 62 goals in 122 games for his country. The ex-Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain player has made four appearances this season.

Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches, Ibrahimovic quit the national team after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

On the other hand, Bumrah has been notably out for the last eight to nine months due to a back injury. In April, Bumrah underwent surgery on his lower back in New Zealand. The medical procedure was successful and helped Bumrah get free from pain. He also missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)