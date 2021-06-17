Jasprit Bumrah, who is gearing up for the World Test Championship final in Southampton, revisited some of his 'Insta memories' during a chat with his wife Sanjana Ganesan. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday tweeted a video in which Sanjana, who is a sports presenter, took Bumrah to some of his old Instagram posts and asked the pacer about the story behind them. During the interaction, when Bumrah was shown a picture from his wedding, the fast-bowler recalled it as the "best day of his life." "Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and 'the best day' of his life. @SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final," the video was captioned on Twitter.

"It's the best day of my life, it (wedding) happened recently. As you're aware of the memories, it was the most happiest day of my life. The memory will always be there and yeah, looking forward to it," Bumrah said while recollecting the memories from his wedding.

Bumrah also spoke about the Test series win in Australia when he came across a picture of himself, holding the Border-Gavaskar trophy in his hand after India beat Australia in the Brisbane Test to clinch the 4-match series 2-1.

"This picture was taken after the 4th Test, I didn't play in that match. All the youngsters stepped up, it was a memorable win, lot of happy days. We won the series in Australia, it was second straight series win, so yeah it was a memorable day," he said.

Bumrah, who has done well in England in the past, will be hoping to put up a strong show with the ball as India take on New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl in the summit clash, starting Friday.