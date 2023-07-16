Jasprit Bumrah has been missing from action since 2022 due to major injury concerns but the star fast bowler could make his return very soon. Bumrah has been practicing hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and according to a new video, he has making great headway in his journey. In a video going viral on social media, he was pictured bowling full throttle at the nets and that has come as great news for all the Indian cricket team fans. Bumrah last played in a T20 match against Australia back in 2022 and he can be making his return in the series against Ireland.

According to a report on Indian Express, Bumran could be a part of the Indian team for the tour of Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to send a second-string Indian team to Ireland. With Bumrah making significant progress at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, he could be on his way for the series in August too.

Bumrah is getting ready for the World Cup!!



The beast will be back soon.pic.twitter.com/TUmEXGBeNt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 16, 2023

Last month, a PTI report had revealed that Bumah had started bowling at the NCA and could soon start playing a few practice matches.

"For an injury of this nature, it is not wise to set any timeline as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and he has bowled seven overs at NCA nets. It is a steady increase in his workload from the light workouts and bowling sessions of the initial period. He will play a few practice matches (at NCA) next month, and there will be a close assessment of his fitness then," a source tracking the development told PTI.

Ramji Srinivasan, former strength and conditioning coach of Team India, said extreme care should be taken while bringing back Bumrah.

"He should not be hurried. Playing practice matches at the NCA is a good step as it will help tune his body to the demands of a match. But he should be made to play in some actual (domestic) matches before bringing him to top level cricket," Ramji had said.

