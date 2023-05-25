Amid the reports that Jason Roy is planning to terminate his incremental contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in order to take up lucrative offers to play in the first season of the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America, the player and the Board have come out to reveal the current status. While Roy stated that he hopes to continue playing for England for "many more years", he added that the ECB has allowed him to play in MLC after "clear and supportive conversations".

"Following a bit of unwanted speculation over the last 24 hours, I wanted to clarify that I am not and never will 'walk away from England'," said Roy in a tweet.

"Representing my country continuous to be my proudest moment as a professional cricketer. I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority.

"I have had clear and supportive conversations with the ECB about participating in Major League Cricket. The ECB were happy with me to play in the competition as long as they did not have to pay me for the remainder of the contractual year.

"As a single format player with no central contract I wanted to take the opportunity to play this competition as there are currently no scheduling conflicts with England. It benefits me as an England player to play as much competitive cricket as possible.

"Just to be very clear my priority is England cricket especially with a World Cup soon upon us. It is for me and for any player, the greatest honour to receive a cab to play for their country."

Meanwhile, the ECB echoed the vision and said: "England men's white-ball batter Jason Roy has informed the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he wishes to take up an agreement with Major League Cricket in the USA later this summer. The ECB have agreed for him to play in the competition on the proviso that he gives up the remainder of his ECB incremental contract, which both parties have agreed to.

"The ECB wish to clarify that this decision will not affect Jason's selection for England teams going forward. We have absolute confidence and faith that Jason is committed to England cricket."

The MLC is set to be kick off on July 13 and will continue till 30 this year at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.