England pacer James Anderson produced a magical delivery to castle Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test in Multan. Chasing a target of 355, Pakistan started Day 3 on a positive note as Rizwan, who was promoted up the order, and Abdullah Shafique added 66 runs for the first wicket before Anderson gave England breakthrough. Anderson bowled a good length delivery, which jagged back in sharply and rattled the off-stump, leaving Rizwan in disbelief.

After Rizwan's (30) dismissal, Pakistan lost two wickets in the space of 17 runs as Babar Azam (1) and Shafique (45) were also castled by Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood, respectively.

Earlier, debutant leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took 11 wickets for 234 across the two innings -- the second best by a bowler on debut for Pakistan, behind Mohammad Zahid's 11/130 against New Zealand in Rawalpindi 26 years ago.

Harry Brook top-scored with 108 in the second innings as England were bowled out for 275.

Brook smashed spinner Mohammad Nawaz for his 14th boundary to complete his second century of the series, having notched 153 runs in the first Test.

He also struck a six before being caught off spinner Zahid Mahmood, who took 3/52.

England resumed at 202/5 and added 73 runs before folding an hour before lunch.

Ben Stokes made 41 and added 101 for the sixth wicket with Brook before England lost their last five wickets for just 19 runs.

Ahmed's second innings figures were 4/120.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after their thrilling win over the hosts in Rawalpindi.

