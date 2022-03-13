Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis slammed the team for their "tactics" against Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. This comes after the first Test had ended in a tame draw as batters dominated their counterparts. There was a lot criticism off the pitch used in Rawalpindi, and the Pakistan team had also received a demerit point under ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. With the Australia batters being largely untroubled on Day 1, Waqar termed Pakistan's tactics as "ridiculous", saying that the game is already heading towards another stalemate ahead of the final Test in Lahore.

"The tactics I'm seeing at the moment is like we're looking for a draw on the first day. It's ridiculous," Waqar was quoted as saying on-air by cricket.com.au.

Riding on Usman Khawaja's unbeaten century, Australia managed to reach a total of 251 for three at stumps on Day 1.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf had dismissed David Warner (36) and Steve Smith (72), respectively, while Marnus Labuschagne was run out for a duck.

Meanwhile, Australia had crossed the 300-run mark after resuming play on Day 2.

Nathan Lyon, who had come in as a nightwatchman ahead of stumps on Day 1, scored a fine 38 before Ashraf castled him in the first session on Day 2.

The third and final Test will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from March 21-25.

The Test series will be followed by three ODIs, and a one-off T20I. All four white-ball games will be played in Rawalpindi.