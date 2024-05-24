Indian cricket team great Sachin Tendulkar has often said how family played a big role in his cricket career. Time and again, the batting maestro has said his family was a pillar of strength as he went around the world to play cricket. While Tendulkar's son Arjun is a cricket himself, who plays for Mumbai Indians, his wife Anjali got her medicine degree. On Friday, Tendulkar shared an important update on her daughter Sara. He announced that Sara completed her Master's with distinction in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition.

"It was a beautiful day. The day our daughter completed her Master's with distinction in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition. As parents, we feel so proud to have seen all the work you have put in through the years to get here. It's not easy. Here's to all your dreams for the future. We know you'll make them come true. Dher 'Sara' Pyaar," Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

Sachin Tendulkar cast his vote during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Monday at Mumbai. Notably, Tendulkar has been recognised as the 'national icon' of the Election Commission (EC) to raise voter awareness in the electoral process. His son, Arjun Tendulkar, who plays for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), was also present with his father. Also, his wife Anjali and daughter, Sara, could not make it to Mumbai because of the latter's post-graduation convocation ceremony, as per sources. Later, Sachin and Arjun showed off their inked finger after voting.

"I would like to say that problems happen because, one, you act without thinking, and two, you just keep thinking but do not act. I would urge people to cast their vote. It is extremely important for our nation's future," said Tendulkar to the media.

