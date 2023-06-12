Following his side's ICC World Test Championship title win, Australian skipper Pat Cummins said that choosing between every ICC world title that they have won across all formats is like "trying to pick your favourite kid". After their ICC World Test Championship title win against India in the final by 209 runs at The Oval, Australia made history by becoming the first-ever team to clinch all major ICC trophies. Cummins and Test captaincy seem like a combination that is unbeatable. In his Test captaincy so far, the pacer has helped Australia win an Ashes series by 4-0 in 2022, become the world's number-one Test side and win a Test series in Pakistan, their first Test series win in Asia since 2011. He also became the world's number-one Test bowler.

"I think the great thing about this final is we feel like we have played awesome cricket for the last two years and being there at the end holding the trophy feels really well deserved," Australia's captain said as quoted by ICC.

"Obviously the win here (is special), but to make it to the final you have got to win everywhere in the world. I think this cycle was 20 Test matches...and the boys were fantastic the whole way through. We adapted well and that is what makes it so satisfying," he added.

Cummins has won the ICC title in every format, be it the ICC Cricket World Cup in 50-over cricket, the ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and now the ICC World Test Championship.

But Cummins does not want to pick and choose the one that feels the most special.

"They all feel a little bit different - we were just talking about that," Cummins said.

"No doubt Test matches for us are our favourite format; it is the biggest challenge I think in every way. This competition, pitting us up against everyone in the world, it's got to be right up there.

"I do not know, it is probably like trying to pick your favourite kid, but it is satisfying," he concluded his point.

Australia has won a total of five ICC Cricket World Cup titles, the most by any team. Australia has won the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015 editions of the tournament. They ended up as runners-up in 1975 and 1996.

The Men in Yellow have also won two ICC Champions Trophy titles, in 2006 and 2009 editions of the tournament.

Australia won their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in 2021, after previously finishing as the runners-up in 2010.

Now, the Aussies have also won the World Test Championship, completing their ICC trophy collection.

Australian side realises that this win deserves celebration and the Aussies wrapped up the match really quickly on the final day so that they get some time to enjoy their victory before turning their attention to The Ashes against England, starting from June 16 onwards.

"It has been an amazing two years. We have had this final in the diary for a while. It has been something that we have been building up for, so it is something we are going to savour," said Cummins.

"I know we have got a big series (Ashes against England) but we can worry about that in a couple of days' time. You only get a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, acknowledge a pretty special achievement and this is one of those times," concluded Cummins.