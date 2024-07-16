All the fans will cherish India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024 for a long time. However, India's victory also brought the news of skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja's retirement from the shortest format. The departure of these three stalwarts has put the management in jeopardy as the officials are facing a tough time while choosing a captain in place of Rohit. All-rounder Hardik Pandya had led India in the shortest format for a long time and was also the vice-captain in the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, a BCCI source has revealed that the management is also touting batter Suryakumar Yadav as the new leader.

Hardik had a brilliant stint as the vice-captain as he produced great results with both bat and ball. However, the selectors are concerned about his fitness and looking at Surya as a long-term skipper.

“It is a delicate matter. There is an argument on both sides of the debate and thus everyone is not on the same page. Hardik's fitness is an issue but he played a big role in breaking India's ICC jinx. As for Suryakumar, we have received feedback from the team that his captaincy style was well received by the dressing room,” said a BCCI source involved in decision-making told Indian Express.

Surya had led India in a five-match T20I series against Australia in December, last year. Interestingly, Surya also ended up picking up an ankle injury and was out of action for three months.

After winning the T20Is against Zimbabwe, India's next assignment is the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27.

This series will also mark the debut of former India batter Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach. He replaced Rahul Dravid after the World Cup and Team India is expected to undergo numerous changes under his guidance.