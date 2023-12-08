The David Warner vs Mitchell Johnson saga has been going on for a while, with the latter criticising the selection committee over the Australian opener's selection in the Test squad for the Pakistan series. In what would be Warner's final Test assignment, Johnson said that the southpaw doesn't deserve the 'hero's sendoff' that he is getting, leaving many in the cricketing fraternity fuming. Days after Johnson first wrote on the topic in a column, Warner finally broke his silence on the comments made by his former teammate.

"It would not be a summer of cricket without a headline," Warner was quoted by Fox Sports.

"It is what it is. Everyone is entitled to an opinion. But moving forward, we are looking to a nice Test over in the west."

"I resonate with where I grew up. For me, it was a great upbringing with my parents, but it taught me everyday ... to work hard. My parents ingrained that into me," he said.

Despite some nasty comments by Johnson, Warner had a pretty mature take on the comments made against him by the former Australia pacer

"When you get on to the world stage, you don't realise what goes with that there is a lot of media. A lot of criticism.

"But there are also a lot of positives. And I think what is more important is what you see today, people coming out here to support cricket, Australian cricket, and cricket in general. It is fantastic."

Warner also received support from his skipper Pat Cummins, who was also targeted by Johnson last year.

"I think we protect each other a lot. We have been through a lot over the years. Our boys, I've played alongside someone like Davey or Steve (Smith) for a dozen years now. (We are) fiercely protective of each other," he said.

"It is hard to say (what Mitch's motivation is). You have to ask Mitch. But there are so many things we should be celebrating about Australian cricket at the moment," he asserted