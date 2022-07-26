Former Indian cricket captain and batting geat Rahul Dravid, who is currently the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, is one of the most widely known and respected cricketers in the country. He had the reputation of being one of India's most dependable batters during his time as an active cricketer and he strengthened that reputation by becoming the man who created a pipeline of talented young cricketers for the country during his stints with the U-19 cricket team and the National Cricket Academy.

A down to earth and humble man, both on and off the field, Dravid shared an anecdote from his childhood during the podcast In the Zone with Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra, in which he said that a newspaper printed his name wrong after he had scored a century in school cricket and what lesson he got from that incident.

Bindra asked Dravid about the incident and Dravid responded by saying that the editor of the newspaper must have thought that no one can have a name Dravid.

“The editor obviously thought that there was a spelling mistake and there could be no one as Dravid. So, it had to be David, right?” said the ex-cricketer.

“Because it's a lot more common name. So, I think it was a good lesson for me as well to realize that while I might be really happy and excited about scoring a 100 in school cricket but I am still not well known. And people don't even know my name. They can't even trust my name to be right and have to change it,” he added.

Bindra shared the snippet on his Twitter handle.

Dravid retired from the sport as India's second highest run getter in Test cricket behind the talismanic Sachin Tendulkar. He also amassed more than 10,000 runs in ODIs, becoming one of the select few who crossed the 10k milestone in both Tests and ODIs.

He currently has the onerous task of guiding India to an ICC title, which they haven't managed since winning the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.